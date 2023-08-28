WATERLOO — It was a tough meet against a talented team about 4 times our size (Waterloo is a co-op of both Waterloo East & West, as well as Don Bosco & Union schools), and some of our girls weren’t feeling 100% last night — but we managed to score some points and have some decent swims.
Senior and captain Tori Elwick showed her grit all night. She put up strong splits in relays and solid performances in her individual 50 & 100 Freestyle — picking up pretty much where her best times were at the end of last season. She took 2nd in both those individual events, missing first in the 50 by less than .2 seconds but touching out 3rd by the same margin. Tori has really been pushing herself again this season so I’m happy for her to see her performance reflect that!
Our team is a co-op of VS & CPU swimmers. The girls are meshing really well and getting more comfortable in competition. Getting a couple meets under our belt already will help calm the nerves and tighten the focus in the future.
This was week 3 of a 13 week season for us — having girls right on some of their best times from last season at this point this season is an exciting indicator of where we can be with 10 more weeks of concentrated training.
Next, we’re at Grinnell Tuesday Aug 29 at 7pm.