Girls Swimming was at Waterloo Saturday for a 9-team invitational.
Tori Elwick was our highest place finisher on the day — bringing home a 3rd place finish in the 100 Freestyle in a time of 1:01.37. She also pulled in a 6th place finish in the 50 Freestyle.
Monday. Williamsburg meet resulted in medals for two local swimmers. Tori Elwick came away with two 3rd place finishes in her individual 50 and 100 Freestyles. Olivia Schminke has been making great strides in a new event for her this season — the 100 Breaststroke — cutting time each meet she swims it. She took home a 2nd place medal last night and shaved well over 2 seconds off her previous best. The 200 Medley Relay of Brie Carolan, Olivia Schminke, Mac Goodell & Tori Elwick placed 4th in a strong field, swimming, a season-best 2:15.94.
Due to illness, the team was short some swimmers last night — unfortunately making it impossible to fill support relays. We were still able to place 4th out of 6 in the team standings, despite missing out on some opportunities to score points. We press on and get ready to swim again on Thursday at Linn-Mar with Tipton!