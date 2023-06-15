VINTON — A week that started with a bang ended with a crash for the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes
Coach Adam Fish’s softball team got things going early and often Monday, as they destroyed South Tama in a twinbill at Tama. The Vikettes rolled to a four-inning, 14-2 win over the Trojans in the first game, then scored 13 runs in the first inning of the second to take another four-inning affair, 15-1.
Tuesday the Vikettes returned home to Thole Field for a non-conference battle with Wapsie Valley, and the Warriors struck first. Wapsie scored two in the first, three in the second then added four in the fourth.
But the Vikettes came back up off the ropes with three in their half of the fourth, four more in the fifth, then tied the game at 9-9 after six in what has to be the biggest comeback in the collective memory of the program.
The Warriors (15-6) ended scoring two in the top of the seventh to pull away for the 11-9 win.
Wednesday the Vikettes played host to West Delaware, coming up on the short end of a 13-1, 10-4 sweep.
The Vikettes (7-15) host Mount Vernon (16-3) Monday at Thole Field, then travel to Dike to take on the DNH Wolverines (15-4).