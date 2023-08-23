VAN HORNE — Devin Kearns was happy Tuesday night. Tired, but happy, so when she got the chance to sit down and talk after the volleyball quadrangular at the Benton Fieldhouse. Just two months from the birth of she and husband Max’s first child, Vinton-Shellsburg’s head coach was ready to brag up on her Vikettes. The Vikettes went 2-1 on the night, blowing past Midland 2-0, then dropping a tightly contested 2-1 decision to a solid Anamosa squad, before sweeping the Lady Bobcats, 2-0. “It was exciting,” Kearns said. “We scrimmaged Anamosa, it wasn’t this close; we didn’t take a set from them.” The Vikettes made short work of Midland in the first match, dropping the Eagles 25-10, 25-14, then fell to the Raiders in a wild one. The Vikettes fell 25-27 in the first set, but took the second one 25-23, before Anamosa took the tie-breaker 15-12. The Lady ‘Cats fell to Anamosa 25-13, 22-25, 15-13 in their first match, but came back to win a battle with scrappy Midland 21-25, 25-18, 15-9 before Civil War 1 and the Vikettes. The first set was a lot of back and forth, with neither team managing to pull away before the Vikettes took a 25-22 win. In the nightcap, V-S pulled way early and barely looked back, taking a 25-13 win for the sweep. Ashlyn Murray paced the Vikette offense, with 27 kills on 71 attacks. Back from a season-ending shoulder injury last year, Kenna Kurth came back with 18 kills in 55 attempts.Tess Erickson added 15 kills, Peytin Clemensen 11 and Addy Chvala 10. Sydney Walton added 63 assists along with pacing the serving line, converting on 49 of 52 attempts with five aces. Julia Johnson scooped up 54 digs and added a pair of aces. Aly Erickson was 28 of 28 with one ace, while Murray was 24 for 24 with two. Clemensen was 25 of 26 with three aces and Sadie Burke was 27 for 28. Emma Townsley paced the Benton offense for the night with 21 kills and 23 assists, while Piper Nelson added 30 kills on 86 attacks. Aubrey Kelly nailed eight kills. Townsley picked up 36 digs, while Nelson added 35 and Kennedy Donald 31. The Vikettes will be back in action Saturday at the Meskwaki Invitational, while the Lady Bobcats will travel to Independence for the Mustangs Invitational.
