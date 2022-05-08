Vikettes soccer set a new school record on its own turf in Saturday’s tournament as they defeated Anamosa 8-0 and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 for their 11th win of the season, breaking a marker set in 2019 and 2021 set by members of this very team.
“This is quantifiable evidence that shows the hard work the girls have put in this season,” coach Megan Hesson said. “There’s been a lot of practices this season in windy, rainy, cold conditions, but they persevered through it all.”
VS open Saturday’s slate of games with a convincing win over the visiting Blue Raiders. Junior Abby had a hat trick, senior Grace Sutton scored two goals, while junior Ashlie Meyer, freshman Molly Zearley and senior Maci Goodell each scored a goal. Goodell’s goal was her first varsity goal of her career.
“Ashley has improved greatly on her ability to control the ball and the midfield,” Hesson said. “She’s patient, waiting for opportunities for Abby and Grace or taking it herself. We’ve been able to switch things up this year and adapt for opportunities.”
Hesson saw the team’s progress over the season shine in their second game against GCGR, a team that the Vikettes have struggled against in the past. The Vikettes were able to control the game and start off strong early as Sutton scored not even two minutes into the match. Davis added a second half later in the half to go up 2-0. She’d find the back of the net in the second half before Sutton took over with the final two goals of the afternoon, completing a hat trick in her final regular season game at Karr Athletic Complex. Sutton’s 22 goals on the season also ties her for the school record, set by Davis last season.
But two records aside, VS still has business to go attend to this regular season. They’ll face rival Center Point-Urbana (9-3) at Center Point on Tuesday and then travel to 1A 11th-ranked Solon on Friday.
“We hope the winning is contagious,” Hesson said, whose team has won their last five matches. “CPU has been great in their last few games. I know they’re going to be competitive. Solon is ranked one spot ahead of us. Our focus will be one game at a time.”
The postseason for VS begins on Wednesday, May 18 as they welcome the winner of Cedar Valley Christian/West Branch. If the Vikettes win their match, they will host a third round game in Vinton as well.
“We have some tough competition in this regional,” Hesson said. “We have the potential of two homes games, which is nice for us. Hopefully we can make that regional final, but other teams have their eyes on us.”