2-0 and plenty to go.
Vikettes volleyball opened their 2021 season with wins over Midland and Anamosa at Anamosa on Tuesday behind spirited play in both matches.
The Vikettes opened with Midland, quickly pulling away from the Eagles with a 9-0 run on their way to a 25-8 win in the first set. VS got their bench involved late in the second set as they again took a commanding lead for a 25-13 win. Senior Aly Smith had six kills and two blocks in the win. Senior Brynn Patterson totaled five kills, five digs and went 15 of 15 serving with one ace. Senior Sam Walton had four kills and went 12 of 13 serving. Junior Brylee Bruce had 18 assists and senior Kate Hyland 12 digs.
“The win gave the girls confidence,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “We were able to get a lot of girls in and worked on being a team.”
As dominant as the Vikettes were in the first match, it seemed their fortunes were reversing early against host Anamosa. The Blue Raiders jumped to a 12-3 lead as the Vikettes burned two timeouts. A 9-1 run by VS brought the gym to life as their passing and hitting got back on. The Vikettes slowly built a slim lead behind a balanced attack from Patterson, Smith, Walton, junior Alyssa Griffith and Bruce. Errors on the other side of the net only bolstered the Vikettes’ confidence as they took the set 25-23. Anamosa defensive miscues continued as VS punished them with a 25-14 second set to sweep the triangular.
“We’ve seen Anamosa in scrimmages this summer, so I don’t know if intensity was the issue or we looked past them early,” Stepanek said. “I’m very proud of how they came back. We’ve seen trouble finishing sets with this group of girls in the past. The blocks turned this game around and we ran plays better as we went through the set.”
Patterson had five kills, five assists, and went four of four serving. Bruce totaled three kills, eight assists and went 19 of 19 serving with three aces. Griffith had three kills and two blocks. VS went 48 of 49 serving as a team.
“The juniors really stepped and got us through that first set,” Stepanek said. “We’ll take this match as a learning experience. Hopefully we don’t have starts like this again.”
VS traveled to Beckman Catholic on Thursday and will compete in a tournament at Meskwaki on Saturday.