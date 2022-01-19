Vikettes basketball welcomed a massive non-conference challenge in 2A second-ranked Denver on Monday, coming close to grounding the Cyclones in the final quarter but unable to weather the storm in a 60-53 loss.
“They played one heck of a game,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Denver wasn’t just shooting it from the three-point line. Many of those makes were a foot or two behind that line. Tonight was two really good teams who went at it. We just couldn’t quite get it.”
The Cyclones opened with a 10-2 run fueled by three triples before the Vikettes defense took over and produced some offense off turnovers on their way to a 13-3 run. But the Denver threes kept coming, something Hasiman believed the Vikettes weren’t quite used to. They outscored VS 17-8 in the quarter, regaining their lead and taking a 30-23 edge into halftime.
“They made the extra pass and we left one girl way too open,” Haisman said. “That might be ok against a lot of teams who can’t shoot quite like Denver is capable. This was a good learning experience because we will see good shooting teams like this.”
Denver’s length gave VS problems defensively, but the Vikettes were able to keep up with the Cyclones in the third quarter. Turnovers in the final quarter breathed new life in the Vikettes and they closed the gap to 55-53 in the final minute. Not to be outdone, Denver went on a 5-0 mini run to close out the night and hold back a VS squad shown to be capable of overcoming deficits.
“We’re a better team for playing this game,” Haisman said. “Every girl did something to put us in a position to beat a great Denver team. We did some things well, and some things not so well. We’ll watch film and get a little better.”
Junior Alyssa Griffith and sophomore Julia Johnson each finished with 11 points, junior Sophia Kreutner eight points in the loss.
VS (10-5) followed up with a 81-28 win at South Tama on Tuesday and then traveled to Center Point-Urbana (11-2) on Thursday. They will be home on Tuesday against Clear Creek-Amana on January 25.