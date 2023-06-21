DIKE -- What a difference a day makes!
Monday night, Vinton-Shellsburg pitcher Peytin Clemensen lasted just one inning against Mount Vernon, giving up six runs, four hits, a walk and hit batter.
But 24 hours later, the junior went out and pitched the game of her life. Clemensen threw a complete game four-hit shutout and even drove in what ended up being the game-winning run in the second inning as the Vikettes stropped a strong Dike-New Hartford squad, 2-0.
Clemensen had to wiggle out of two-on, two-out jams int he sixth and seventh, but hung on down the stretch for the win.
The Vikettes picked up a run in the second. Olivia Hedrick led off with a single, went to second on a fielder's choice and scored one out later when Clemensen singled. They added an insurance run in the sixth when Sophia Kreutner reached on a single and later scored when Julia Johnson reached on an error.