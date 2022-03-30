Even a cold, windy evening couldn’t damper VS girls soccer as it blew out visiting West Liberty 8-0 on Tuesday to open the 2022 season.
“I wanted to see us come out strong today,” coach Megan Hesson said. “Practices have been slow because of the rain and cold. We had to be quick, aggressive and click with our ball movement.”
Hesson got her wish as junior Ashlie Meyer opened scoring three minutes in off the assist from senior Hannah Crane. Junior Abby Davis scored 10 minutes later and Crane found senior Grace Sutton at the 27th minute to go up 3-0.
“Hannah is doing a great job of seeing shot potential, although I’d like to see shots from her as well,” Hesson said. “She’s selfless in her play and has taken a huge step forward in how she maneuvers the ball on the flanks.”
Davis, the Vikettes’ returning scorer from last season, needed all but 75 seconds into the second half to find the net once more. The Crane to Sutton struck again five minutes later and Sutton completed a hat trick 10 minutes later off the feed from senior Lexi Goodell.
“Grace is just hungry all the time and always plays aggressive,” Heeson said. She had a lot of shots tonight. Their keeper did a really good job of knocking the ball down. Grace did a great job picking out great shots.”
Meyer scored her second goal halfway through the second half and Crane got her own shot in with two minutes remaining in a dominant win over the Comets. Sophomore Aubrey Lund had three saves in 20 minutes at goalkeep.
“West Liberty kept their level of play up the entire game,” Hesson said. “Their speed didn’t break past us, and I have to give credit to the defense. Maya (Lapan-Islas) had some great defensive stops.”
The Vikettes now prepare to host rival Benton on Thursday with last season’s 1-0 loss still fresh in their minds.
“Our touches need to improve against Benton and transitions a little quicker,” Hesson said. “We want retribution for being shut out last season. We want to make sure we can secure a win on Thursday.”