TIFFIN — There’s probably a pretty good reason why Clear Creek-Amana is 21-0 on the season and ranked number one in the state in Class 4A.
And there’s probably a good reason to believe the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes understand what that reason is.
Coach Devin Kearns’ Vikettes (10-12) dropped a 3-0 sweep to the Clippers Tuesday night, falling by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-12.
Ashlyn Murray and Peytin Clemensen led Vikette attack with five kills each, while Tess Erickson and Addy Chvala adding four each and Kenna Kurth two. Sydney Walton added 18 assists.
Julia Johnson padded her state-leading digs total with 39 Tuesday night, while Murray and Kurth each chipped in with 11. Aly Erickson added seven, and Walton and Tess Erickson added five each.
On the serving line, the Vikettes went 40 for 41 as a team, with Clemensen (11 for 11), Murray (8 for 8), Kurth (5 for 5), Johnson and Tess Erickson (both 4 for 4) were all at 100 percent.
The Vikettes came into Tiffin off a great Saturday performance at the East Marshall Invitational, going 3-1 on the day. The Golden Girls swept HLV 21-10, 21-4, then took two of three from Hudson, 18-21, 21-19, 15-13 before falling to Des Moines Christian 13-21, 12-21. They finished the day with a 21-13, 21-12 of the host Mustangs.
The Vikettes are in action Saturday at the West Delaware Invitational, beginning at 9 a.m.
(4A) #1 CCA 3, Vinton-Shellsburg 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-12)
Individual Statistics (Vinton-Shellsburg at Clear Creek Amana)
VINTON-SHELLSBURG VIKETTES
ASSISTS: S.. Walton (18)
KILLS: A. Murray (5), P. Clemensen (5), T. Erickson (4)
BLOCKS: A. Chvala (3)
DIGS: J. Johnson (39)
SERVING EFFICIENCY: TEAM (.976)