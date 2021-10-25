Vikette volleyball coach Michelle Stepanek sees plenty of similarities to her team that made the Regional final in 2007 and the current squad preparing for this season’s final against West Delaware in Cedar Falls on Tuesday.
“They both play with heart and determination,” Stepanek said. “Each knew their goal and that they didn’t want to see their season end. They were even about the same size. The similarities are there, and that’s why I’m excited.”
The Vikettes have not been to the State tournament since 1999, a fact the current seniors have known since they first picked up volleyball in third grade. Now one game away from breaking that drought, senior Aly Smith feels she and her classmates are ready to achieve their goal once and for all.
“Our class has all been working towards this moment, pushing each other,” Smith said. “We’ve gone from 15 kids down to four seniors. We’ve tried to be the best we can be.”
Their junior class has also pushed the Vikettes to their current height, but their goals didn’t quite align the same as their senior teammates. Junior Brylee Bruce shrugged as she admitted that fact.
“We’ve never really thought of ourselves as a volleyball class,” Bruce said. “We were always more focused on basketball. But these past two years have shown us ‘oh, we can do this!’ It wasn’t a goal of ours until the end of last season.”
VS won its first postseason game in eight years with a five-set nail-biter at Monticello in 2020. Even after their loss at Independence to end the season, the Vikettes returned six of their seven starters for the 2021 season.
“Last season was really fun and eye opening for us,” Bruce said. “Volleyball has never been my main sport. Now it’s become my favorite sport. We knew we had the experience and talent to do even better this season.”
The Vikettes enjoyed a successful summer of scrimmages and camps at Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and in Johnston. Over time the summer and into the season, Smith noticed a transformation with the team compared to last season.
“It became more about the team and not one or two individuals,” Smith said. “We got better with each week because we motivated each other. We took it each week and now we’re in a spot that hasn’t been reached since 2007. That’s crazy, but I believe in every single one of us.”
Throughout the season, the Vikettes had their own highlights. Defeating Independence for the first time in nine years. Playing competitively in several tournaments. VS defeated Union in La Porte City 3-1 and then returned to Union’s gym two days later to sweep New Hampton to advance for one of their most successful postseasons in school history.
“It took hard work and coming in to practice on Sundays,” Stepanek said. “They came together over the season. The juniors are very athletic and want to learn the game. They’re finding the love for volleyball because they’re quick learners. The seniors are good leaders and have been playing together forever. They don’t want to lose. These two classes are very complementary to each other.”
On the other side of the court on Tuesday will be the West Delaware Hawks (39-5), considering title favorites for Class 3A and a program that has a proven record over VS. Since 2008, the Vikettes have won a single set over the Hawks. Tuesday’s match will be the fourth meeting between the programs this season alone.
“Their program has had a history of success over the last 20 years,” Stepanek said. “We’ve competed with them for many years. It’s a team that I’d like to beat to go to State. We believe in ourselves and have the heart to go out and play hard against them.”
Smith stated their three last meetings with West Delaware have prepared them for Tuesday’s meeting. The Vikettes know what to expect and know the effort required.
“That’s how we’re going to beat them,” Smith said. “We know we’ll have a great crowd follow us on Tuesday. They’ve really pumped us up this season. Our student section is so loud and supportive. We love playing for them.”
No matter what the results are on Tuesday, Stepanek stated she’s proud of this team for reaching a height that hasn’t been achieved by a Vinton team since 2007.
“They’re just a great team to coach,” Stepanek said. “I truly hope Tuesday ends well for them. If not, they’ve still made everyone proud.”