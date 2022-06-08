INDEPENDENCE — Offense was the difference in Wednesday’s doubleheader at Independence for VS softball, as the Vikettes fell in the first game 3-2 and then rode a stunning fourth inning in the nightcap to a 10-6 win and their first of the season over a WaMaC opponent.
The Vikettes came out with a solid defensive effort in the first two innings, including a double play from junior Brylee Bruce at first to sophomore catcher Julia Johnson at home to prevent a run. Indee came up with two runs in the bottom of the third as wild pitches advanced runners before the timely Mustang hit scored them. Yet as Indee got their bats going, VS could not match consistently.
In the top of the sixth, VS finally got a break as junior Sophia Kreutner hit a single, and a Mustang error allowed sophomore Tess Erickson to reach home. Enter the top of the seventh and the Vikettes loaded bases with no outs. Bruce hit eighth-grader Chloe Sanders in for a second run, but three straight outs by the Indee defense ended the game 3-2.
“We didn’t do enough offensively,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We put the ball in play and I believe only struck out twice, maybe three times. But we didn’t drive the ball consistently.”
The nightcap saw Indee jump to a 3-0 lead right away, but that would pale in comparison to a nine-run outburst by the Vikettes in the top of the fourth. The spark came from an RBI double from sophomore Peytin Clemensen to score junior Ashlie Meyer. Singles kept advancing and scoring runners, including a bunt from sophomore Tess Erickon that allowed sophomore Grayce McClintock and Bruce to score.
“We started hitting infield or between gaps hard,” Parrott said. “We had probably 15 hits in game two, compared to five in the first.
An RBI double from freshman Dakota Cornell scored Meyer once more in the top of the sixth, not long after Clemensen was struck by a hit and had to be relieved by freshman Olivia Hendrick in the circle. She pitched through to a 10-6 win for the Vikettes. In addition to her base running, Meyer was invaluable at center field with several big catches in both games.
“I made the comment in the dugout that [Indee] could hit it out that way all night long,” Parrott said. “She and Brylee were solid defensively all night.”
The Vikettes (5-8) hosted North Tama on Thursday and will travel to Cedar Rapids Jefferson to take on the host J-Hawks and Cedar Rapids Washington. VS will host their own tournament on Saturday, opening with English Valleys.