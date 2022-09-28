VINTON — Vikette volleyball picked up its seventh-straight win Tuesday as they slammed South Tama 25-11, 25-11, 25-22 and honored five seniors-Brylee Bruce, Jade Coots, Abby Davis, Alyssa Griffith, Ashlie Meyer- in front of their home crowd.
“I think I could write a book about each of them and how talented they are, what they each bring to the team skill and personality-wise,” coach Devin Kearns said. “They’re a special group of girls. They work together well and are knowledgeable. This will be a tough group to replace.”
The Vikettes wasted no time jumping to a 11-4 lead in the first set over the visiting Trojans for their second-to-last WaMaC match of the season. VS would cruise through the set, hit a rough patch in the second set only to more than make up the difference and take a 2-0 lead.
Before moving on to the third set, Kearns and the coaching staff recognized senior Brylee Bruce, who passed 1,000 career assists last week at Benton. Bruce was presented a game ball and given a warm ovation by the VS student section and fans.
“Brylee has put in a lot of work over the offseason, even as a multi-sport athlete,” Kearns said. “This milestone shows the hard work has paid off. She deserves this recognition.”
VS struggled to complete Tuesday’s sweep as comfortably as they had the first two sets. Miscommunications and a couple South Tama aces kept the Trojans in the game for the entire third set.
“We just aren’t playing to our level consistently, and I feel I say that a lot,” Kearns said. “We can play consistently with teams like West Delaware. We have to have that same mindset that makes us successful against those teams, and take that against everyone we play.”
Meyer led the team in kills with 11 on the night, also adding nine digs. Griffith had nine kills, five digs. Davis finished with 12 digs, Coots five kills, and Bruce 15 assists, 11 digs and seven kills.
“When our passing is on, our hitting has to be consistently on with it,” Kearns said. “That’s not something easy to coach. They need to want it. They like to call that ‘clicking.’ I know they can all click at the same time.”
The Vikettes (22-9) will travel to Waterloo Columbus for their final Saturday tournament of the season this weekend. They’ll finish out WaMaC West play at Williamsburg on Tuesday.