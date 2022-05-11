Benton, Center-Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg competed at the WaMaC Conference Supermeet was girls golf on Wednesday at Saddleback Golf Course in Solon, as VS placed seventh with CPU and Benton following in eight and ninth.
VS sophomore Jordyn Williams led the Vikettes with a score of 100 after 18 holes, earning her 17th place individually and Second Team All-Conference honors. Senior Kate Hyland was 22nd carding a 102, senior Aly Smith was 33rd with a 109 and senior Addy Maynard rounded out scoring for the Vikettes with a 113 for 46th.
CPU was led by sophomore Addison Weber in 16th with a score of 100 and junior Lauren Langridge in 20th with a score of 101, both earning Second Team All-Conference. Senior Sarah Manely and freshman Makenna Brissey each carded 112 to finish 43rd and 44th respectively.
Benton was led by junior Maddy Wolf in 25th with a score of 103, followed by junior Emma Schwake in 27th with a score of 104, and senior Ella Hayden and sophomore Ally Furman each with a score of 110 to finish 39th and 40th respectively.
Benton and CPU will compete in Regionals at Clear Creek-Amana, VS at Clear Lake on May 18.