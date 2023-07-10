MOUNT VERNON — It was a tall order for a young team and they hung in there for a while, but when take on the defending State champions on their million dollar diamond, it gets even taller.
Such was the case for the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes Thursday night as they traveled to Mount Vernon’s Van Metre Family Field to take on the defending 3A-champion Mustangs. While it was tight for a while, the Mustangs ended up winning the contest, 9-1.
After the Mustangs scored single runs in the first and third, the Vikettes got on the board in the fourth. Sophia Kreutner started things with a double and one out later came around to score on Olivia Hedrick’s RBI single.
Hedrick, the Vikettes’ starter in the circle had perplexed the Mustangs through the first couple of times through the batting order, but third time was the charm for the home team. Mount Vernon scored four in the bottom of the fourth, then tacked on three more in the six to close out the win.
Ashlie Meyer and Julia Johnson had two hits apiece in the contest, and Peytin Clemensen added a hit as well.
The Mustangs (27-10) went on to down Center Point-Urbana, 6-1 on Saturday and will face Benton Community in Tuesday’s Regional final at Van Horne.
The Vikettes finished Coach Adam Fish’s first season as head coach with a 9-25 mark.