The odds were stacked against Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball in their first Regional final since 2007 as they faced second-ranked West Delaware on Tuesday inside Cedar Falls High School, but that didn’t mean they weren’t coming into the match unprepared.
“We gave them clips over the week from movies, showing the underdog winning,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “We wanted them to go in with the understanding they had a chance. Just because West Delaware was ranked didn’t mean they weren’t beatable. Each team had a chance.”
But the Vikettes’ season came to close as the Vikettes were swept in three sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-8) behind a Hawks offense which threw everything it could at VS.
“That’s what West Delaware does and why they’re 40-5 on the season,” Stepanek said. “We needed to control the ball and be able to attack, not just throw them a lot of free balls. It came down to serve receive and passing. When we couldn’t get the ball to our setter, it’s hard to get a good hit off.”
The senior continued to push through three sets, forcing West Delaware into a timeout early to make adjustments that would ultimately allow the Hawks to cruise through the rest of the match. The travel crowd and student section also weren’t about to give up on their Vikettes.
“This crowd was very boisterous and cheered when we needed it most,” Stepanek said. “It was so motivating to our girls and kept our confidence together. Our girls were pumped to play in front of them.”
Senior Brynn Patterson had six kills and four digs in the loss, senior Sam Walton four kills and nine digs, senior Kate Hyland three digs and senior Aly Smith two kills and three digs.
“These seniors have always had a goal and kept their minds on reaching State,” Stepanek said. “They’ve made it farther than anyone in a long time. I’m proud of their leadership and mindset over the years.”
While the seniors and their leadership will be missed, the Vikettes have an athletic junior class returning next year that have gained tremendous confidence in their volleyball abilities over the past two seasons. Junior Abby Davis led VS in digs in Tuesday’s loss with 15, while junior Brylee Bruce had 12 assists as she cemented her role as the team’s setter over the course of the season. Juniors Alyssa Griffith and Ashlie Meyer bring back firepower and blocking for the Vikettes. The sophomores gained experience also from serving as a scouting team this season and are expected to contribute next season.
“The juniors became solid leaders and proved they can play in this conference,” Stepanek said. “The sophomores were very competitive in scrimmages, acting the part of West Delaware.”
The Vikettes finished 19-18 (3-3 WaMaC West) on the season, their first winning record since 2014 and most wins since 2009. Stepanek hopes this year’s success “trickles” into the offseason and through younger grades who want to be the next class to lead VS back to State.