VS volleyball had not defeated Independence since 2012. The Vikettes have been close in several of 17 matches that followed, but not enough to defeat the consistent Mustangs.
In their third meeting with Indee on Saturday inside Blessed Maria Middle School in Waterloo, the Vikettes put that losing streak to bed with a 2-1 (23-21, 18-21, 15-11) win over the Mustangs (17-6) in a tournament pool.
“It’s two points here, two points there in so many matches, including our home game against them,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “We came together as a team and they were amazing. I know it’s been a goal of theirs this season.”
The first set was indeed decided by two point rallies until the Vikettes forced the Mustangs to take a timeout with a 21-20 lead. A 2-1 run was all VS needed to move step closer to defeating their WaMaC West rival. Despite coming back from down 17-13 with five straight points awarded to them, the Vikettes could not stop a 4-0 Indee run in the end of the second set to lose 21-18 and force a third set. The Vikettes kept a step ahead of the Mustangs, ultimately winning the set 15-11. This win marks the first win for VS over Indee since September of 2012.
“We’re starting to figure things out and build our confidence,” Stepanek said. “This is a great time of year to see that happen as we move closer to regionals.”
Senior Brynn Patterson had six kills and nine digs in the Vikettes’ win. Junior Ashlie Meyer had four blocks and three kills, junior Brylee Bruce 14 assists and 13 digs.
VS opened their pool play with a 21-12, 21-19 win over Waterloo West (8-15). Bruce had three kills, a block and eight assists, all of which led the team. Senior libero Kate Hyland had seven digs.
“The girls came out strong in the morning,” Stepanek said. “We got to watch Waterloo West in the first game and felt confident going up against them.”
The Vikettes’ win streak came to a close in a 2-1 loss to BCLUW (16-10) 21-18, 17-21, 13-15. Another close match, Stepanek saw moments VS shined, then in the two final sets allowed the Comets too many points. BCLUW clinched the top seed out of pool play, though the Vikettes would also move on to tournament play as the sixth seed. VS would fall to Marion (25-6) in two sets (25-14, 25-18) to end their day.
“You could tell the girls had played so hard in the morning and then were exhausted in the Marion game,” Stepanek said. “Marion is a strong all-around team. I’d love to see them on a different day, when both of us are fresh.”
VS (15-13) will host South Tama (14-16) for Senior Night on Tuesday and close out conference play at Clear Creek-Amana (19-8) on Thursday. The WaMaC Conference Tournament will kick off with pool play at either Center Point-Urbana or Mount Vernon.