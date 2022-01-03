The Vikettes basketball team combined fundraising and getting better at the free throw line with a contest this season. Donors sponsored a player an amount for each free throw made. The following are total free throws made by each player listed in alphabetical order of last name:
Brylee Bruce 85 out of 100
Kalie Burke 84 out of 100
Addy Chvala 74 out of 100
Peytin Clemensen 60 out of 100
Abby Davis 86 of out 100
Coach Ryan Davis 67 out of 100
Tess Erickson 77 out of 100
Alana Flemming 60 out of 100
Alyssa Griffith 83 out of 100
Olivia Hedrick 52 out of 100
Chelsea Hobbs 67 out of 100
Victoria Humiston 72 out of 100
Julia Johnson 82 out of 100
Haylee Karr 63 out of 100
Allie Kaut 70 out of 100
Sophia Kreutner 90 out of 100
Grayce McClintock 62 out of 100
Ashlie Meyer 78 out of 100
Aspen Milard 60 out of 100
Addy Phippen 68 out of 100