The Vikettes basketball team combined fundraising and getting better at the free throw line with a contest this season. Donors sponsored a player an amount for each free throw made. The following are total free throws made by each player listed in alphabetical order of last name:

Brylee Bruce 85 out of 100

Kalie Burke 84 out of 100

Addy Chvala 74 out of 100

Peytin Clemensen 60 out of 100

Abby Davis 86 of out 100

Coach Ryan Davis 67 out of 100

Tess Erickson 77 out of 100

Alana Flemming 60 out of 100

Alyssa Griffith 83 out of 100

Olivia Hedrick 52 out of 100

Chelsea Hobbs 67 out of 100

Victoria Humiston 72 out of 100

Julia Johnson 82 out of 100

Haylee Karr 63 out of 100

Allie Kaut 70 out of 100

Sophia Kreutner 90 out of 100

Grayce McClintock 62 out of 100

Ashlie Meyer 78 out of 100

Aspen Milard 60 out of 100

Addy Phippen 68 out of 100