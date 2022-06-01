Vinton-Shellsburg softball picked its first two wins of the season over Denver and Janesville in the Jesup Classic at Jesup High School’s fields on Saturday.
Opening with Denver, the Vikettes struck first as sophomore Tess Erickson drove junior Brylee Bruce home in the first inning. The Cyclones took advantage of a fielding error to score and tie in the second inning. Junior Sophia Kreutner’s RBI triple in the bottom of the third scored Erickson. Kreutner would find home in the fifth off a wild pitch. Sophomore Aspen Milard had a sac RBI to score freshman Addy Chvala for a 4-2 win in six innings. Sophomore Peytin Clemensen got the win in the circle, striking out two hitters and allowing four hits. The Vikettes offense produced seven hits, including two from Erickson and senior Isabel Mullinex each.
The Vikettes moved on to play 1A top-ranked North Linn, coming out with a 8-1 to the Lynx. Kreutner’s RBI single scored Clemensen for the lone VS run of the game. Sophomore Grayce McClintock allowed seven hits and had six errors in six innings for the loss.
VS ended its day with a 15-1 blowout of Janesville, scoring 10 of those runs in the bottom of the first alone. Erickson had three of the Viketttes’ 12 hits in the win, including two runs. Bruce led with three runs, senior Ashlie Meyer two, freshman Olivia Hedrick two and Mullinex two. Meyer, Mullinex and freshman Dakota Cornell each had two RBIs. Senior Anna Becker went two innings with an error and gave up two hits.
VS (2-7) suffered two losses at Marion on Tuesday. They will compete at a tournament in Belle Plaine on Saturday, opening with Riverside (0-4) at 10 am.