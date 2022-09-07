Vikette volleyball hosted their round-robin tournament on Saturday and pulled off their best performance in the tournament in years, going 4-1 and battling against ranked West Delaware in three sets.
“We had a goal coming in to beat West Delaware,” coach Devin Kearns said. “They play at a fast pace we want to be at. They’re the team these girls had to beat to go to State last year. That’s the measuring stick and while we didn’t pull out the win, I’m proud of how we played.”
VS made their way through Belle Plaine in three sets, Iowa Valley in two and Nashua-Plainfield in two before getting their chance at the ninth-ranked Hawks. West Delaware opened on a 8-2 run before the Vikettes climbed back to take a 18-16 lead late in the first set. After an intense series of volleys, the Vikettes claimed the first set 21-19. The Hawks bounced back with a 21-17 set and appeared to have regained the momentum. Yet the Vikettes never gave in and made the deciding third set a challenge. West Delaware took the third set 15-12. Senior Alyssa Griffith finished with six kills and two blocks. Senior Brylee Bruce totalled 11 assists and four kills.
“We were just playing together as a unit,” Kearns said. “I like to call them each pieces of the puzzle and I felt like each piece was fitting well together. We committed too many errors in the first set and still found ways to win. Fixing those errors would have helped us tremendously.
After this intense match with West Delaware, the Vikettes came out flat against 1A powerhouse Janesville, giving up the first set 21-18. VS fought back with a 21-13 second set and completed their comeback with a 15-10 third set to end their day. Senior Ashlie Meyer had nine kills in the win. Junior Ashlyn Murray finished with seven kills and eight assists. Senior Abby Davis had 13 digs, while Bruce finished with eight assists and 19 digs.
“I think there is a want to win and want to do better with this group,” Kearns said. “It’s not always shown in justs wins necessarily. That desire is helping in their performances. Abby is second in Class 3A in digs. Brylee is leading 3A in serving efficiency. Alyssa is hitting the ball really well. Girls are stepping up.”
The Vikettes fell to Center-Point-Urbana on Tuesday. They hosted a triangular with Oelwein and Solon on Thursday and will travel to East Marshall for a tournament on Saturday.