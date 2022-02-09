VINTON – They were NOT to be denied.
After a couple of tough losses down the stretch, Coach Rich Haisman’s Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes really wanted to pick up a win in their final regular season game, and even short-handed, the home team pulled out a 56-52 thriller over Williamsburg.
The Vikettes (13-8) played the game with spark-point guard Abby Davis on the end of the bench in sweats with ice (most of the time) on the ankle she injured last Friday night against Benton.
“It was an unselfish, total team effort,” Haisman said.
After getting down early 12-4 to the Raiders, the Vikettes charged back. Kalie Burke’s buzzer-beating jumper from the top of the key cut the lead to 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, and by the time the half ended the Vikettes were up 21-16.
The third quarter was a wild one. After being outscored 21-4 over a 10-minute stretch, Williamsburg clawed back in the game. The Raiders clawed back to even in the third quarter and even pulled away to 39-35 lead with a minute left in the period. But a big three-pointer by Ashlie Meyer and Julia Johnson’s bucket gave the Vikettes a 40-39 lead going into the fourth quarter. Williamsburg retook the lead 43-40 with six minutes to go, but the Vikettes hit their free throws down the stretch and converted on seven of 10 free throws in the fourth and closed the regular season out with the 56-52 win.
Stepping into Davis’s role at the point, Julia Johnson had a stellar night. The sophomore sniper 16 points, 11 of them coming from the line where she converted on 11 of 13 tries.
“I knew I had to step up with Abby being out,” Johnson after the game. “She’s a big part of our team so I knew I had to step it up.”
Alyssa Griffith added 14 points, Meyer added 12, Burke six, and Sophia Kreutner and Brylee Bruce each added four.
“Julia had a great night; the girls all just kind of came together, Haisman said. “Alyssa did her job, Brylee was huge on the boards, Kalie had a big game. What we talked about yesterday was just everyone do your job, don’t try to someone else’s job.
“I liked the effort,” he added. “I liked the heart and the guts; when it came down to the end of the game, these girls weren’t going to let it go, they weren’t going to do that.”
Next up is the 3A Regional tournament which opens Saturday at the Fieldhouse. The Vikettes are the second-seed in the tournament and they will take on Oelwein. The Huskies are 2-19 on the season and are coached by former Vikette assistant coach Jason Yessek. Game time at the Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m.