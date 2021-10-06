For possibly the last time as Vikette volleyball players, seniors Kate Hyland, Brynn Patterson, Aly Smith and Sam Walton walked onto the court inside Garrison Fieldhouse and off with a 3-1 win over South Tama on Tuesday for Senior Night.
“All four of us have played volleyball together since third grade,” Hyland said. “We’ve built a bond since we were young and it still continues to grow. I love taking the court with these girls and everyone on this team.”
The Vikettes opened strong against the visiting Trojans (14-16), winning handedly 25-10 behind kills from Smith and Walton respectively. Trouble started to bubble in the second set, but VS would hold on to win 25-20 and take a 2-0 advantage. With every set, however, the visiting Trojans grew bolder and toppled their hosts in the third set 25-23.
“We were a little consistent tonight,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “We played amazing against some tough teams this weekend. I give credit to South Tama. They dug the ball up and made plays when they needed to.”
A close fourth set followed, the Vikettes staying ahead by a few points. South Tama would close the narrow gap several times, but ultimately VS would come out with the ultimate Senior Night gift to the Class of 2022: a win.
“The important thing is they finished this game with the seniors leading,” Stepanek said. “They’re great on and off the court, studious, and just a wonderful group to coach.”
Smith and Patterson led the Vikettes with 12 kills each, Walton eight. Hyland, who had a program-record 438 digs last season, finished with 15 digs in the win.
“It was an emotional night,” Hyland said. “We’ve been so close all these years and tonight is a reminder we’ll be leaving each other soon. Shelly Patterson has been our coach since third grade. Seeing her with tears was hard, but we’re happy she was here coaching us.”
The Vikettes (16-13) quickly shifted their focus to their final conference game at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday and will compete in the WaMaC Tournament beginning on Monday with pool play and the tournament on Thursday. VS may host a first-round Regional postseason game, but pairings were not announced before publication.