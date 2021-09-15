Michelle Stepanek knew the Vikettes did not come out and play their best volleyball as they dropped their first set to Williamsburg 25-14. If VS was going to come out with a win on the road Tuesday, things had to change quickly.
“They need to learn how to step on the court and go hard from the first serve on,” Stepanek said. “I don’t know if we’re just hesitant. I knew once we got going, we would be fine.”
Stepanek’s prediction rang true as the Vikettes came back to start off the first set on a 7-1 run behind improved serving and passing to set up their attack. The Raiders (8-13) would make a late push in the set, but ultimately fell 25-19 and momentum began to shift the Vikettes’ direction.
“If we got the pass up, we can put it down and they weren’t going to defend it too much,” Stepanek said. “Williamsburg has been a solid program for the last several years, but I feel anyone can win the conference this year. I was going to come down to who hustled and believed in themselves.”
Despite giving away the third set 25-22 to Williamsburg in the third set, momentum was still arguably on the VS side of the court. The Vikettes took advantage of Raider errors to balloon their lead to as much as 12 in the fourth set, cruising to a 25-12 win and forcing a fifth set to decide the match.
“We wanted it and worked hard for it,” Stepanek said. “We worked on finishing all week long. It showed the last two sets of the match.”
11 kills and 100 percent serving in the fourth and fifth sets pushed the Vikettes over the host Raiders as they won the final set 15-8 for their first conference win of the season. Senior Aly Smith and junior Alyssa Griffith each had 10 kills in the win, while junior Brylee Bruce and Brynn Patterson combined for 36 assists on the night. Senior libero Kate Hyland led the Vikettes with 17 digs and freshman Julia Johnson 12 digs. VS went 93 of 100 serving with seven aces.
“This is a nice confidence boost,” Stepanek said. “Our goal is still to win our conference, so we need to still keep chugging away.”
VS (10-8) will compete at a tournament in West Delaware on Saturday and return home to face Independence on Tuesday.