If Coach Rich Haisman had any hair left to turn gray, it would have done so Monday night as his Vikettes team slowly began to climb out of yet another double-digit deficit on the road at Beckman Catholic.
“I already have the grey hairs,” Haisman laughed. “I’ll settle for the win, not the gray hairs. At least now the girls won’t be running as many sprints in practice tomorrow.”
Trailing 32-22 at halftime, the Vikettes hunkered down defensively and used a big fourth quarter to win 54-50 and remain undefeated on the season.
“Beckman is such a unique team defensively with their zone,” Haisman said. “We didn’t come out with any poise. We rushed everything. There were uncharacteristic mistakes. There was no way we could beat Beckman playing like this.”
Neither team started off pretty in the first quarter; a 10-6 advantage to Beckman. The Blazers would get shots to fall in the second quarter as the VS defense failed to close out on shooters or commit fouls. By the end of the half, both teams had nine fouls each, but a 10 point hole for VS.
“[Lauren Osterhaus] was really hurting us that first half and we knew she had to be shut down,” Haisman said. “We weren’t going to give her or anyone easy looks.”
As they had done twice before this season against Maquoketa and Marion, the Vikettes came into the third quarter determined to clamp down on their opponent and narrow the gap. The Vikettes patiently worked the zone and got the ball inside to juniors Alyssa Griffith and Kalie Burke. The high-low post game for VS proved the ticket as Burke scored and drew a foul, hitting her free throw to give the Vikettes their first lead of the night.
“The girls figured it out,” Haisman said. “They found different ways to score, whether it be in the post or attack and draw fouls. We found a rhythm that was missing the whole first half. We changed things up and it was just enough to confuse Beckman.”
The Vikettes’ depth was tested with junior Ashlie Meyer fouling out and Burke picking up her fourth late in the game. Free throws iced the game for VS as they hit 16 of 17 at the line. Sophomore Julia Johnson and Griffith hit their free throws in the final minutes to keep the undefeated season alive for VS.
“That was the difference in this game,” Haisman said. “We’ve been awesome with that this season. These girls don’t get rattled and miss. We hit six, maybe eight in a row tonight.
Griffith led the Vikettes with 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Junior Abby Davis had eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Burke, Kreutner and Meyer each had seven points in the win.
The Vikettes (5-0) will be home on Friday to face 4A 11th-ranked Solon (3-3) and then travel to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.