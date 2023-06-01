VINTON -- After dropping their first four games of the season first-year head coach Adam Fish's Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes righted themselves Saturday with a pair of wins at the Jesup Invitational.
The Vikettes defeated Springville in their opener Saturday, 6-5, winning a walk-off based-loaded hit-by-pitch to senior catcher Sophia Kreutner. In the second game, the Vikettes won 8-7 over the host J-Hawks. A sixth-inning four-run rally by the Vikettes -- highlighted by a two-run double by Kreutner -- was the difference.
After dropping two to Solon Wednesday, the Vikettes were in action Saturday at the Belle Plaine Invitational. Monday they return to Thole Field for a game with Alburnett, followed Wednesday with a twin-bill against Benton Community prior to Saturday's Vikette Invitational.