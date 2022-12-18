The talent in the WaMaC West was on full display Friday as Vikettes basketball traveled to 4A seventh-ranked Clear Creek-Amana for their first conference division game of the season, falling to the Clippers 50-40.
“Clear Creek is the best team I’ve seen this year,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Defensively, they get after it. To score against them, you gotta be a pretty good team.”
But the Vikettes are also a great defensive team in their own right, and both squads flexed their defenses in a low scoring first quarter. VS had a hard-fought 8-6 lead after one quarter, but found themselves knotted at 13 points apiece halfway through the second quarter. The Clippers shot back with a 9-3 run to go up 22-16, but saw their lead cut down by five straight VS points to go into halftime with a 22-21 lead.
“I thought these two teams were very evenly matched in that first half,” Haisman said. “We knew neither team was going to blow the doors off. We missed a few, they missed a few. Both got what they could that half.”
Yet one area the Clippers excelled in over the Vikettes was size and rebounding. CCA was able to dominate under the basket and get extra possessions. The Clippers also limited senior Alyssa Griffith through much of the game, most notably during a 15-9 run in the third quarter. While the fourth would be more even, that run alone was enough for CCA to defend their home court and get a big win in the conference title race early.
“We’re not 100 percent with all the illnesses we’ve had over the last two weeks,” Haisman said. “We became tired in the third quarter, didn’t have the tank full. They hurt us inside and we move our feet.”
The Vikettes (4-3) hosted Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday and will host South Tama on Tuesday to conclude 2022. They’ll be back in the New Year at Marion on January 6.