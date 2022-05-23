The drive to Clear Lake to play 18 holes on a nine-hole course was not a welcome idea for Vikettes golf, but the team got through Wednesday’s Regionals patiently to finish eighth as a team and end their season with their four counted scores 10 strokes between them.
“It was an interesting day,” coach Janet Woodhouse said. “We had 12 teams playing on a nine hole golf course two and half hours from Vinton. Our golfers had to be patient and not be upset by slow play with so many girls on a nine hole course. But our team gave it their best shot.”
Senior Kate Hyland led the Vikettes with a score of 100. In only two years playing golf, Hyland has medaled in several meets and earned Second Team All-Conference honors last season. She was followed by sophomore Jordyn Williams with 105, wrapping up a solid sophomore season after earning a varsity spot last season as a freshman. Senior Morgan Lang, who mainly played in the sixth spot this season, finished with a 107 to end her senior year on a high note. Senior Aly Smith, nicknamed “Ms. Consisent” by Woodhouse, was the final counted scored with a 110. Seniors Addy Maynard and Carly Bendull did not have their scores counted, but both have been solid varsity golfers all season long.
“We were blessed with great senior leadership this season,” Woodhouse said. “These seven seniors provided a lot as role models and team leaders. They will all be missed next year.”
Williams will be the lone returning varsity starter next season and Woodhouse looks forward to what she can bring next season. She also noted that there was “a lot of talent” in the JV squad this season and feels they will be able to step into varsity roles roles if they “continue to hone their skills over the summer.”