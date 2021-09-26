Vikette volleyball came into Thursday’s home conference matchup against Independence pumped up and ready to take down the 3A 12-ranked team, yet fell short of their goal in a five-set battle 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10.
“It’s kind of like with Benton: these girls have always wanted to beat them since they were little,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “They were pumped and played hard. I couldn’t ask for more. The score was just not flipped in our favor tonight.”
The Vikettes kept close to the visiting Mustangs through the first set, yet missed serves proved the difference as VS missed four in the set alone. But the Vikettes came out of the hurdle determined to get the next set. Passing and serving improved, while Indee suddenly struggled with their serving and kill errors. Both factors helped the Vikettes win the next two sets 25-20, 25-22 and seemingly swing momentum onto their side of the court.
“Our passes were on and we were being smart with hits,” Stepanek said. “We’re in the top part of Class 3A in terms of serving, so getting that back on helped.”
Serving struggles continued into the fourth set for the Mustangs, but they were able to overcome a strong start by the Vikettes as their offense was once clicked. VS continued to serve well, but ultimately could not get balls up in the fourth set as the match was tied. Momentum was back on Indee’s side as they came up with a 15-10 fifth set.
“Indee is a program that has been to State several times of the last several years,” Stepanek said. “They didn’t give up and neither did we. We simply didn’t get the ball up enough to come out with the win.”
Senior Brynn Patterson led the Vikettes with 13 kills, 19 digs and 11 assists. Senior Sam Walton totalled 12 kills, junior Alyssa Griffith seven kills and four blocks. Senior Kate Hyland had 18 digs. Junior Brylee Bruce put together 29 assists, 18 digs, eight kills and three aces. The Vikettes were 95 of 102 serving with six aces.
VS (12-11) will continue conference play at Center Point-Urbana (3-20) on Tuesday and will compete in a tournament at Columbus on Saturday.