VS volleyball is on its way to a Regional final for the first time since 2007 after conquering Union on Monday and New Hampton on Wednesday both at Union High School.
“The girls just played amazing, that’s all I can say,” coach Michelle Stepanek said. “They did things I haven’t seen them do all season. They were confident, our seniors stepped up to get us to this point.”
The Vikettes postseason kicked off with Union (20-22) hosting on Monday for a nail-biting four sets. VS would take the first two games 25-19, 25-22 before the Knights would protect home court with a 25-22 win. The fourth set came down to the wire as VS edged out 27-25 to advance.
“I knew this would be close,” Stepanek said. “We played Union all summer. We both come from tough volleyball conference and playing on their home court meant we’d be in for a battle. I knew my blood pressure rose during that fourth set.”
Senior Sam Walton had 12 kills and senior Aly Smith nine kills in the win. Junior Abby Davis had 19 digs, senior Brynn Patterson 12 digs.
The second round of the postseason remained in La Porte City on Wednesday as the Vikettes took on New Hampton (24-11). VS certainly made itself at home with a loud student section and home crowd. The Vikettes welcomed the Chickasaws with a 25-16 opening set before emerging from the second set 25-22.
“They hustled, came out confident and put the ball in places we needed to hit,” Stepanket said. “New Hampton always has an awesome program and we had to play amazing against them.”
A late scare by the Chickasaws could not stop the Vikettes from completing their second round sweep in 25-23 third set and advancing to the Regional final. Walton and Smith again led the VS attack with 11 and 10 kills respectively while Davis repeated with 19 digs.
“We’ve seen ourselves fall apart in second sets recently,” Walton said. “We wanted to stop that habit. Our goal was to get past the first two rounds and set us up to play West Delaware in the Regional final. Now, we have to beat them.”
Walton is getting her wish as West Delaware (39-5) stands in the Vikettes way of their first trip to State since 1999. The Hawks defeated VS in the WaMaC tournament this past week, but the postseason is an entirely new chance in Stepanek’s eyes.
“Records don’t matter right now,” Stepanek said. “It will be about who shows up and who wants it more. These seniors have wanted to go to State since third grade. These juniors have the same goal. Tuesday is anyone’s game.”
VS will face West Delaware on Tuesday at Cedar Falls High School with tip scheduled for 6:00 p.m.