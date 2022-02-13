Vikettes basketball earned its third-straight trip to the second round of Regionals with a commanding 62-25 win over Oelwein (2-20) on Saturday night as the postseason gets underway.
“It’s great to have this expectation that we host the first round,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Not only that, we’re hosting the second round. We like how we’re playing right now, like I like our chances going forward.”
VS never trailed to visiting Oelwein, taking a 20-4 run through the first quarter as their press disrupted the Huskies from the tip. While the Vikettes didn’t shoot lights out against the Huskies (38.2 field goal percentage, their defensive effort held Oelwein at bay for four quarters.
“Oelwein played hard and did a heck of a job in the third quarter,” Haisman said. “They have a nice group of girls and are on the right path to build up, like we did a couple years ago.”
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak, a former assistant at VS from 2005-09, praised Haisman’s team for the rebuild they’ve gone through in recent years. He hoped to contain the Vikettes and force them to shoot from three more. Fortunately, six threes fell for VS, and their work on their offensive glass allowed second possessions.
“I’ve known Coach Haisman, (Andy) Smith for years and they’ve done a great job here,” Yessak said. “This junior class is tough, talented, and I look forward to seeing how they go.”
Junior Alyssa Griffith finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Junior Sophia Kreutner had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sophomore Julia Johnson joined them in double figures with 10 points. The Vikettes assisted on 16 of 21 made baskets.
“We’ve got another team that is very talented,” Haisman said. “But to get to State, we have to beat good teams. This team is doing the right things and I feel good about where we’re at.”
VS (14-8) will host Dubuque Wahlert (9-13) on Wednesday for the second round of Regionals. The Golden Eagles defeated Monticello 53-30 and Haisman noted they are playing their best basketball of the season.
“Wahlert is an excellent team,” Haisman said. “They play hard in a conference with bigger schools. If our girls play to their ability, we’ll have a good chance against them and anyone we face in this Regional.”