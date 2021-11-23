VS coach Rich Haisman got a sense of deja vu from Tuesday’s season opener against Maquoketa and fortunately the same result in a 57-50 win that came to fruition in the fourth quarter.
“It would almost play out the same as last year’s game at their place,” Haisman said. “Maquoketa came out well prepared for us and took away any answer early. I’m super impressed with them. We saw shots fall late. This smart group of girls made it all about the team and kept their composure.”
The Vikettes started out ice cold shooting the ball. Only an Abby Davis buzzer beater three kept VS in striking after one quarter. The slow start continued into the second quarter as Maquoketa built a 29-18 lead going into halftime.
“Maquoketa posed an interesting matchup with their size in the post,” Haisman said. “We don’t really see that kind of height and I could tell we were a bit uncomfortable. Our shots were just off the mark. I knew it was only a matter of time until they’d have to start falling.”
Haisman’s prediction rang true as the Vikettes were able to string buckets together while ramping up their defensive intensity in the third quarter. Another buzzer beater by Davis left the score at 43-36. A 7-0 run capped by a steal from Davis and bucket by junior Sophia Kreutner put VS up for the first time all night.
“Our saying has been ‘nobody outscores us in the third quarter,’” Davis said. “We played tougher defense and shots started falling.”
When Haisman planned to go to a zone in the fourth quarter, Davis insisted on staying man-to-man and continue to pressure the ball. This choice led to the Vikettes regaining a brief lead change and getting juniors Brylee Bruce and Alyssa Griffith to the line to ice the game. VS outscored the Cardinals 39-21 in the second half.
“The girls just kept telling me ‘we’re winning this thing’ and didn’t want to pull back,” Haisman said. “We got some fortunate breaks, but honestly I lost track of how many steals we had in that second half alone. They weren’t tired. I love seeing this.”
Four Vikettes scored in double figures in the win, led by Bruce with 14, Griffith with 13, Davis with 12 and Kreutner with 10. Davis had three three-pointers. No other stats were available in time for publication.
“We have so many unique talents on our team this year,” Haisman said. “Sophia and Kalie both spent a lot of time on the bench because of foul trouble, but other girls stepped up. Tess Erickson played great minutes for us off the bench. Alyssa and Brylee played more minutes and stayed out of foul trouble. They all played hard and I’m impressed with their effort.”
The Vikettes (1-0) will take part in Rivalry Saturday at Kirkwood Community College, facing fellow WaMaC rival Marion (1-0) at approximately 12:25 p.m.