VAN HORNE — Vikette volleyball got its first divisional win of the season Tuesday night, but it didn’t come easy against rival Benton as the Bobcats made a five-set match out of it.
“We’re motivated after this weekend, taking two sets away from every team we played, including West Delaware,” VS coach Devin Kearns said. “The momentum stuck in a really tough match tonight. Our girls wanted this win.”
But the Vikettes got off to a rocky start, including a mixup on the early lineups and errors awarding Benton points to stay in the first set. Neither team could build a significant lead as missed serves and errors quickly erased any gains. A VS error would give Benton the first set 28-26.
Benton came out with a 9-3 run in the second set only to see the Vikettes slowly chip away at the lead and eventually take the set 25-20. Momentum continued for VS in the third set with a 25-18 win.
“When we attacked the ball, they couldn’t get it up,” Kearns said. “We needed to see more of that early, and I feel it finally started to click in the second set. We also needed a block on number 10 (Piper Nelson), who is ranked in kills and attempts in the state.”
Down two sets to one, Benton shot right back with a 25-18 win in the fourth set, sending Tuesday’s game into a decisive fourth.
“We stressed Vinton’s weaknesses, and kept our unforced errors to a minimum in those two sets,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “They did a nice job of adjusting to Vinton’s attacks.”
Once more, the Vikettes recovered and opened with a 6-1 run. Timeout Benton. Another three points went to the Vikettes, 9-1. Benton burns their second timeout, and fall 15-5 as Embretson noted VS “got an edge and [Benton] didn’t respond.” Nelson finished with 27 kills and 23 digs. Senior Addison Phillips had 17 kills and 24 digs. Senior Olivia Janss had 49 digs, while fellow seniors Jenna Twedt had two kills and Brooke DeRycke five digs on Senior Night.
“This senior class has been coachable and does what is best for the team,” Embretson said. “It has been a rollercoaster of a season, they are working hard to balance that out.”
VS junior Ashlyn Murray led the Vikettes in kills with 18, adding 25 digs and 15 assists. VS senior Brylee Bruce had a career night with 13 kills, 34 digs and 30 assists, which puts her over 1,000 career assists. Junior Abby Davis finished with 34 digs.
“Benton really aimed for our setters, but the fact that Abby finished with 34 says something about her play,” Kearns said. “Brylee was awesome tonight and I have to brag about her digs and assists tonight.”
Benton (13-15) will host Class 4A’s second-ranked team in Marion on Thursday. The Vikettes (21-9) will host South Tama on Tuesday for their Senior Night.