Monday didn’t provide the best weather for an early-season Senior Night for Vikettes soccer, but the girls didn’t let the wind stop them from topping Williamsburg 5-0 for the first time since 2016.
“Williamsburg has a great program, so it was great to get a W over them,” coach Megan Hesson said. “Our goal was to perfect some things we’ve been working on: quick transition, high pressure and get our shot. We’re really proud of how we came out and stuck to our goals.”
Junior Ashlie Meyer opened scoring at the 16 minute mark before senior Grace Sutton nailed a shot inside two minutes later. Junior Abby Davis extended the VS lead with a shot over the goalie’s head.
“The whole team played very maturely and had some good reads,” Hesson said. “They knew when to drop back and build up the offense from the back again. It’s a great sign for our program going forward.”
Sutton added a second goal and sophomore Bree Swenson saw a shot bounce off a defender and into the goal with 17 seconds remaining. All four available seniors-Sutton, Charlee Johnson, Lexi Goodell, Abigail Elwick-each contributed significantly in Monday’s win.
“It’s a little awkward to be celebrating Senior Night so early in the season, but it’s great to celebrate them nonetheless,” Hesson said. “This great class is focused on detail and doing the little things to improve. They have a desire to get better. It’s fantastic for our younger girls to see that every day in practice.”
VS (6-2) will face the rest of their conference opponents on the road, including South Tama on Friday and Beckman Catholic on Tuesday. The Vikettes will return to Karr Athletic Complex on May 7 to face Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Anamosa.