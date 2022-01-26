Two weeks after dismantling Clear Creek-Amana on the road, the Vikettes found themselves on the other side of an upset as the Clippers tore up VS 64-40 to remain atop the WaMaC West standings.
“[CCA] came out that first quarter and I don’t think they could miss,” coach Rich Haisman said. “They just put us in hole right away. Everytime we made a run, they make a shot and kill off our run. It was crazy.”
The Clippers struggled mightily found themselves hitting from outside with little trouble and even less resistance inside with their two posts. Also unlike in their last meeting, the Vikettes found fast break opportunities far and in between, while also struggling with their own shot. CCA doubled up on VS at halftime 32-16.
“It came down to us struggling to shoot and had a hard time inside,” Haisman said. “I have to give CCA a lot of credit. They played hard and were ready. It took us too long to get going.”
The Vikettes outscored their visitors 16-13 in the third quarter, but their gains were swept away in the final quarter in a 19-8 Clippers run. The loss puts two games behind Benton and CCA at the top of the WaMaC West. Junior Sophia Kreutner led the Vikettes with nine points, junior Alyssa Griffith seven points and three Vikettes with six points.
“We were flat,” Haisman said. “If you’re playing a really good team and not making shots, you’re in trouble. We definitely have everyone’s attention in our conference. Everything we want to do is still possible, but we have to let this loss go and move on to the next game.”
The Vikettes (11-6) will travel to Independence on Friday and host Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday. Their regular season will conclude with a road trip to Benton on February 4 and hosting Williamsburg on February 8.