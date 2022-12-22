VINTON — After suffering losses to two ranked opponents in a row, Vinton-Shellsburg basketball finished out their 2022 portion of the season with a 70-13 win over South Tama on Tuesday night with little difficulty.
“We came out wanting to work on a few tweaks and this game afforded us that chance,” coach Rich Haisman said. “We were up to the task tonight against another WaMaC team.”
The Vikettes rolled out their pressure right off the bat and successfully stole the ball every other possession and afforded them easy layups to the basket. A 51-8 lead at halftime allowed VS to rest their starters through a chunk of the second half, satisfied with their results and the seniors eager to cheer on their teammates off the bench.
“These seniors have been a big part of what got our success started,” Haisman said. “They believed things could happen for us. It’s now to the point that anything other than State would be a letdown.”
Senior Alyssa Griffith led the Vikettes with 17 points, followed by junior Julia Johnson with 12 points, senior Abby Davis with 10 points and senior Brylee Bruce with eight points.
The Vikettes are 6-4 on the season as they head into winter break, with half of those games against ranked opponents. The previous three seasons have seen VS finish with a winning record after years of struggles.
“We have a squad that teams have to prepare for now,” Haisman said. “But there are also so many teams on this side of the WaMaC in the same boat. Benton, CPU, Clear Creek-Amana. You have to be ready every night in the WaMaC. We’ll get some time off and be ready for the new year.”
Senior Ashlie Meyer agreed their WaMaC schedule and their division in the West will be tough when the Vikettes come back from break, adding the division “is one of the most competitive in the state.”
“We definitely believe we can compete with anyone in our conference,” Meyer said. “But we have to come out and play to the best of our abilities. There are improvements we have to make. We know we have to play with a certain level of competitiveness and aggressiveness going forward.”
VS will resume their season on January 6 at Marion.