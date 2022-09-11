Vikette volleyball looked to bounce back from last week’s conference loss to Center Point-Urbana with a home triangular on Thursday, defeating Oelwein and falling to ranked Solon in a nail-biting three sets.
“We did not play our tempo at all,” VS coach Devin Kearns said. “I felt like we were still at the tempo that we had against CPU. It wasn’t the fast pace we wanted to play at.”
The Vikettes experienced some difficulty shaking an improved Oelwein team to start play on Thursday. Both squads finished with 14 kills apieces, but the difference came in 16 kill errors for the Huskies and half for the Vikettes. Senior Ashlie Meyer finished with four kills and three digs, junior Julia Johnson with 10 digs.
“We started to turn on the pace at times, but we gotta get better at being consistent and turning it on right away,” Kearns said.
Pace continued to play a factor into the Vikettes’ match with 3A ninth-ranked Solon next, falling to the Spartans in the first set 21-16. But there’s not quit in these Vikettes, and they rallied back to take the second set 21-14 as they adjusted past Solon’s effective blocking. VS took a 7-3 lead in the decisive third set, but struggled to maintain their lead out of a Solon timeout as the Spartans went on a 12-5 run to win 15-12. Junior Ashlyn Murray led the Vikttes with five kills and six assists. Senior Brylee Bruce had 10 assists and four kills.
“I just wish it would have clicked in quicker and we wouldn’t have lost that first set to them,” Kearns said. “They have to want it. I can do my part in practice when it’s not that fast pace, throwing in some conditioning.”
The Vikettes (15-8) will host Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday and travel to West Delaware on Saturday for a tournament.