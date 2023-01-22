CENTER POINT — You gotta play hard if you want a victory cookie.
Nancy Farmer’s victory cookies has become a staple of Vinton-Shellsburg basketball while her granddaughters, Kayla (2021) and Alyssa Griffith (2023), have gone through the program. You always want the victory, and you always want the cookie.
And Friday’s victory cookie might have been the best the Vikettes have had, winning on the road at Center Point-Urbana 60-43 to keep within reach of a conference title and potentially help their postseason seeding.
“This was especially big for us, coming off last year,” VS senior Abby Davis said, referring to the Vikettes’s loss to CPU in the 2022 regional final. “I think coming into this game, we knew what we wanted: a big team effort.”
The first quarter saw the two WaMaC West rivals trade buckets and turnovers, the Vikettes earning a slim 12-11 lead. Both teams scrapped for loose balls and boards for much of the second quarter before the Vikettes put up a 8-2 run to close out the half up 25-18.
“We know they’re a well-coached team who plays hard because we’ve seen this team so much,” CPU Philip Klett said. “It’s good and bad that you have a lot of good teams in our division. It’s usually competitive and close, but tonight they whipped us.”
The Vikettes continued to separate themselves from the Stormin’ Pointers in the third quarter behind another solid shooting night from junior Julia Johnson, who also got a couple easy layups as she snuck out to the basket early on several plays.
“[CPU] makes it really hard to get into any kind of rhythm because they are always applying pressure,” Haisman said. “But I feel we were good when they overplayed, and we had chances for backdoor cuts to the hoop. We took care of the ball when it mattered.”
While 45 turnovers between the two teams will stick out, the Vikettes came out top with a better shooting percentage (20/48, 41.7 percent) and free throws (14-21). VS also had 11 steals and 30-27 on the boards. This was the third win of the week for the Vikettes.
“We came out of break and we’ve been playing some great basketball,” Haisman said. “We got off to a great start with Marion, let one slip away to a great Benton team, and won tonight in a tough place to play. This group of girls understand how to play the game and know they have to mentally tough.”
“Atmosphere is a big thing for us,” Davis added. “Having a big crowd follow us is fun. Getting wins like this are good, and we know pairings out coming out soon. Hopefully this helps us get a first-seed.”
Johnson finished with 21 points, two assists and two steals. Davis had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Sophia Kreutner added eight points and two rebounds. Senior Alyssa Griffith finished with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Friday’s loss was the fourth in a row for the Stormin’ Pointers. Sophomore Mya Hillers led CPU with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Addy Tupa finished with 10 points, two assists and two steals. Senior Kailey Spurlock had seven points, two rebounds and two assists.
“We got to work on ourselves,” Klett said. “We got some changes we got to make, find out what we are made of. If we don’t, this isn’t going to be a long postseason.
VS (9-5) will have two more opportunities for victory cookies this week, hosting Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday and traveling to South Tama on Friday. CPU (9-8) will host South Tama on Tuesday and Williamsburg on Friday. Regional pairings are expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.