DENVER — The Vinton-Shellsburg girls’ basketball team suffered a close loss to visiting Denver last season, but evened the score Monday night at Cyclone Center with a commanding 56-30 win to start their busy week on a high note.
“Denver graduated four superhero seniors last year, but are still a fundamentally sound team,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Prior to tonight, they didn’t turn the ball over. So we focused on that and I feel good about what we were able to do.”
The Vikettes saw their press rewarded with several Cyclone turnovers immediately, also getting a scoring boost from junior Julia Johnson as she hit four triples in the first half to push VS up 35-15. Denver also saw their main offensive weapon in senior Grace Hennessy shut down in the first 16 minutes of play.
“We haven’t seen a 1-3-1 zone this season and haven’t done a lot with it in practice,” Haisman said. “We played Friday and had this game today. There was no practice in between. We passed and executed against that zone to get those wide open looks for Julia. We also hurt them with our inside-outside game.”
The first four Denver possessions of the third quarter were turnovers as the Vikettes looked to put away this game early. After a 13-5 run in the quarter, the bench finished off the Cyclones while the starters rested for the week ahead.
Johnson finished 14 points, senior Brylee Bruce with 10 points, senior Alyssa Griffith with nine points and senior Sophia Kreutner with five points. Full stats were not available before time of publication.
The Vikettes (8-5) turned around home on Tuesday and defeated Williamsburg 62-38 for their second WaMaC West win of the season. VS will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Friday, their first time facing the Stormin’ Pointers since a 50-48 overtime loss in the substrate finals last season.
“Both teams know each other well,” Haisman said. “We have a game plan ready for them. We expect a good plan from them as well. It will be a great game, I have no doubt about that one.”