VS basketball was on road Tuesday to face a Clear Creek-Amana team on a five-game winning streak, cooling the Clippers off in a 49-36 beatdown.
“We watched a lot of [CCA’s] games and knew they liked to score inside as much as possible,” coach Rich Hasiman said. “We wanted to limit their post players and make things as difficult as possible. We came in focused tonight. The girls have played extremely well these last two games.”
CCA and VS traded buckets through the first quarter as the Clippers indeed went inside and had the early advantage on the boards. Tied going into the second quarter, the Vikettes defense held the Clippers to four points. The VS offense found a spark in junior Sophia Kreutner scoring 13 points in the first half, including three triples as they went into halftime up 28-19.
“She shot the ball extremely well,” Haisman said. “We haven’t seen that kind of shooting consistently from one person this season. Everyone was smart with the ball and passed to the right girl. We don’t try to make it overcomplicated.”
The Clippers opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run only to watch junior Alyssa Griffth erase the gain with back-to-back buckets after a relatively quiet first half. VS continued to attack in transition and extend their lead into double figures after three quarters.
“These girls understand when teams put all their pressure in the front court, they can get back behind them,” Haisman said. “We have a team of willing passers. They found the open girl on the other side of the court, like Julia (Johnson), and made them pay.”
The Vikettes had an answer for every Clippers bucket in the final quarter, getting to the line often to keep their lead intact. Kreutner finished with 15 points and Johnson 14 points in the Vikettes’ best win of the conference season.
We were very aggressive getting to the rim and we did a nice job attacking the glass and getting some good shots,” Haisman said. “It was a very physical game, but I feel that favored us tonight.”
The Vikettes will prepare for a bigger road game on Friday at current WaMaC frontrunner Center Point-Urbana. CPU lost at CCA on December 17, leading to some confidence for VS.
“I would like to take this energy, enthusiasm, this defense and just carry it over into Friday,” Haisman said. “CPU will do things differently offensively. If we can play smart, aggressive, tough basketball and take away some of those easy shot, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”