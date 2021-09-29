Vikettes coach Michelle Stepanek admitted there was a sense of relief on Tuesday as VS defeated WaMaC West rival Center Point-Urbana on the road in three sets (25-17, 25-17, 27-25).
“We’ve played our last two conference games to five sets,” Stepanek said. “It was great to see us come out strong and stick with that energy. The girls took control when they needed to.”
The Vikettes came out on the attack in the first two sets, using several major runs to take comfortable leads over the Stormin’ Pointers. CPU coach Michelle Halac added that the Stormin’ Pointers didn’t quite help themselves either early on.
“We didn’t take care of ourselves,” Halac said. “[The Vikettes} came out with some good shots, but we didn’t return the favor and ended up with too many errors.”
Nothing was easy made easy for VS in the third set as the CPU defense seemingly got every shot up they could. Errors on the Vikettes’s part did help their cause, leading to a back and forth scrap-fest. Ultimately, a CPU error gave VS the point they needed for a 27-25 win.
“We had a lot of good hits and they just dug it right up,” Stepanek said. “We started off the third set with too many bad hits and by the middle we figured it out. It showed us we have to be scrappy and play smart.”
While the results were not what any coach would want from a home game, let alone their annual “Especially For You” fundraiser in Pink Night, Halac noted the Stormin’ Pointers have made “impressive” strides defensively.
“We’ve improved defensively with each match this season,” Halac said. “I told the girls you get a touch you’ll have a teammate there helping you. We did that tonight. Our girls always love playing on Pink Night. We’re still working on totals, but I think we raised over $4,500.”
VS senior Sam Walton led the Vikettes with 11 kills and five digs, senior Brynn Patterson nine kills and nine assists, and junior Alyssa Griffith eight kills. Junior Brylee Bruce had 27 assists and 12 digs. Senior Kate Hyland finished with 23 digs.
CPU stats were not available in time for publication.
The Vikettes (13-11) will compete in tournament play at Columbus Catholic on Saturday. CPU (4-23) will Benton on Tuesday.