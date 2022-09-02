VS swimming competed in Grinnell Thursday night against Grinnell, Indianola and the combined program of Newton/Colfax-Mingo-Pella, placing fourth in a strong field of competition.
According to coach Ashley Hesson, 14 of our 20 swims saw improved times, many of them significant time drops and several of them being personal bests. Sara Johnson dropped 2.24 seconds to set her lifetime personal best of 30.69 in her 50 Freestyle. Tori Elwick swam a 27.95 in the 50 Free and Justyce Dominick a 58.70 in the 100 Free to finish third.
“Sara has been working hard in practices and it’s showing in big drops in the pool. Tori Elwick has also been pushing herself and her sprinting really shows it. Justyce Dominick has set her bar high in the past and has lofty goals for her senior season — but her times right now have her poised to meet her expectations by season’s end. Tori and Justyce push each other a lot in practice, and it’s already showing benefits to both girls.”
The Vikettes have 10 days until our next meet — a nine-team invitational at Waterloo on Sept 10. Hesson said the team has some technique work to tweak that should continue to improve their times.