Golf girls at VS track meet

After winning their meet at South Tama on Tuesday, the Vikettes golf seniors stopped over at the home track meet to cheer on their friends. From left to right: Morgan Lang, Sam Walton, Aly Smith, Kate Hyland, Addy Maynard and Paige Bearbower.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

Better weather and improved scores greeted Vikettes golf on Tuesday as they beat Clear Creek-Amana and South Tama in Tama for their first wins of the season.

“This was a much better night for our team,” coach Janet Woodhouse said. “Our putting showed improvement and the weather was much more conducive to playing golf! A number of our team members had never played here before, but they shot well. I was proud of the improvement our team showed.”

Senior Kate Hyland was the medalist of the meet with a score of 45. Senior Carly Bendull carded a 49, followed by junior Jordyn Williams with 49 and senior Addy Maynard with 52.

“Kate had 16 putts and played the par 3s strong; this was her first time to earn medalist honors,” Woodhouse said. “Varsity will return to this course two more times during our season, so this was a great opportunity to play here and locate the hazards.”

The Vikettes will compete in an eight-team tournament at Independence on Friday. Their first trip back to South Tama will be on Monday for a divisional matchup. They’ll host Benton and Marion at Wildcat Golf Course on Tuesday.