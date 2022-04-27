Better weather and improved scores greeted Vikettes golf on Tuesday as they beat Clear Creek-Amana and South Tama in Tama for their first wins of the season.
“This was a much better night for our team,” coach Janet Woodhouse said. “Our putting showed improvement and the weather was much more conducive to playing golf! A number of our team members had never played here before, but they shot well. I was proud of the improvement our team showed.”
Senior Kate Hyland was the medalist of the meet with a score of 45. Senior Carly Bendull carded a 49, followed by junior Jordyn Williams with 49 and senior Addy Maynard with 52.
“Kate had 16 putts and played the par 3s strong; this was her first time to earn medalist honors,” Woodhouse said. “Varsity will return to this course two more times during our season, so this was a great opportunity to play here and locate the hazards.”
The Vikettes will compete in an eight-team tournament at Independence on Friday. Their first trip back to South Tama will be on Monday for a divisional matchup. They’ll host Benton and Marion at Wildcat Golf Course on Tuesday.