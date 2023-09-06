VINTON — See, now that was fun!
“That depended on where you were standing,” said Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball coach Devin Kearns immediately after the Vikettes’ 3-2 WaMaC West win over Grinnell Tuesday at the Garrison Fieldhouse. “I thought it was a little scary at times.”
She may have a point. The Vikettes ( took the match 25-10, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25 and finally 15-12 in the tiebreaker. Outside of the opener, the match was almost dead-even throughout, complete with long rallies, lead changes and momentum swings that were dramatic and thrilling...you know, FUN!
The Vikettes (7-8 overall, 1-0 in the WaMaC West) were led on offense by Ashlyn Murray, as the versatile senior had 15 kills on 56 attempts. Tess Erickson added 11 and Peytin Clemensen had 10. Sydney Walton dished out 45 assists.
Defensively, Julia Johnson added to her State-leading (all classes) digs totals with 45 for the night. Kenna Kurth added 21, Murray 17, Aly Erickson 14, Tess Erickson 12 and Walton 10.
Clemensen was a perfect 21 for 21 from the line with an ace, while Murray was 21 of 23 with two aces, Kurth 17 for 18 with an ace, Johnson was 15 for 15, Tess Erickson 15 for 16 and Walton — currently third overall in the State in both attempts and successful serves — was 15 for 17.
The Vikettes will be in action Saturday at the East Marshall Invitational.