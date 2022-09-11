VS swimming were in Waterloo on Saturday for the Wahawk Invitational against Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Decorah, Grinnell, Williamsburg and Ottumwa, taking this meet easy against a strong field.
Senior Carleigh Wilson finished sixth in the 500 Free with a time of 6:30.50 and fifth in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:21. The 200 Free relay of senior Lauren Moore, sophomore Olivia Schminke, Tori Elwick and Justyce Dominick were fourth with a time of 1:51 as some of the top performances of the day.
"It was a tough meet," coach Ashley Hesson said. "We took this meet as one to swim different events than our competitive lineup and get good experience. We look forward to swimming our stronger lineup at future meets."
The girls swam at Williamsburg on Monday.