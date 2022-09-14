Vinton-Shellsburg swimming traveled to Williamsburg on Monday to join a six-team meet including Centerville, Grinnell, Keokuk Oskaloosa, and host Williamsburg, placing third overall.
“It was a good meet for us,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “11 of 18 swims were new personal records and most of the rest were within a second of PRs. Williamsburg and Grinnell both swim fantastic meets, which makes them tough competition.”
The 200 Medley relay of Lauren Moore, Tori Elwick, Carleigh Wilson and Justyce Dominick started off Monday’s meet with a second place finish, clocking in at 2:06. Olivia Schminke followed up with a first place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:41. Dominick earned the Vikettes two more top finishes in the 50 Free with a time of 27.11 and the 500 Free with a time of 6:10.65. Wilson was second in the 100 Butterfly and 100 Breastroke with a time 1:21.52.
Tori Elwick was third in the 100 Free with a time of 1:02.56 and 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:22.94. She was also the third leg of the 200 Free medley alongside Moore, Schminke and Dominick, which placed third with a time of 1:52.59.
“We’ll continue to work on finishing strong both in endurance and technique,” Hesson said. “I’m happy to see the girls working hard, aiming for goals and knowing what they can do to improve.”
The Vikettes competed at Linn-Mar on Thursday and will travel to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Tuesday.