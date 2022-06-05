Vikette softball picked up two wins on the road at Belle Plaine over Riverside and Springville on Saturday behind solid hitting through both games.
VS kicked off their morning with Riverside on the secondary field, getting their bats going in the first three innings as junior Ashlie Meyer singled to score junior Sophia Kreutner after a double by the third baseman. Sophomore Julia Johnson and sophomore Grayce McClintock drove home Meyer and freshman Addy Chvala home respectively.
But the Bulldogs weren’t about to play dead after those runs. They drove in five of their own as the Vikettes committed multiple errors in the field and pitching. The Vikettes had the answer as sophomore Peytin Clemensen and Kreutner had some big hits in the top of the fourth to drive in four runs. Riverside countered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to once again tied, but a Clemensen double and a Riverside error scored Meyer and Kreutner in final innings, final score 12-8.
“I’d call it an ugly win, but a win’s a win,” coach Bari Parrott said. “Ashlie hit some balls hard today. We need to continue to make the routine play.”
The Vikettes moved up to the main field to take on Springville, who defeated host Belle Plaine 3-1 to advance to the championship. VS would once again jump to a 3-0 lead with Meyer’s RBI double scored junior Brylee Bruce and sophomore Tess Erickson. A single from Clemensen would send Meyer home to reward her hitting. Clemensen’s third RBI came in the third inning as she scored Kruenter and Meyer, and also got a run in herself off freshman Dakota Cornell’s bat.
“We played ahead the whole time, and it gave us more opportunity to score,” Parrott said. “We mixed it up with Brylee playing at left field, Olvia (Hendrick) did a nice job at first. This gives us options going forward.”
The Orioles did chip away at the VS lead and came as close at 7-5, but a Kreutner single to score Bruce sealed the deal in the final inning, ending a strong day for the junior with six hits between two games.
VS (4-7) hosted Maquoketa on Monday and will travel to Indepence on Tuesday. The Vikettes will also host North Tama on Thursday.