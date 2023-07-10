DUBUQUE - On Friday, the Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team opened their playoffs against Dubuque Wahlert.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but they weren’t done scoring runs early in the game.
In the second, Wahlert tacked on five more runs to lead 7-0.
The Vikings scored their lone run of the game in the top of the third inning to cut the lead to 7-1, but the Eagles responded with three more runs of their own to lead 10-1.
Through the fourth and fifth innings, neither team was able to cross a run and it remained a nine-run lead for Dubuque.
The Eagles were able to end the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a lone run to end V-S’s season, 11-1.
The Vikings ended their season with a 2-28 record.
Owen Mullinex had the lone RBI with a triple in the third. Keyton Grimm had the other hit on the night, a single in the third and he scored on the Mullinex triple.
Kaden Fisher, Colt Koeppen and Colson Chvala all pitched. Koeppen threw two innings with no earned runs.