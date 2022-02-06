VINTON – Two teams playing for nothing but pride in the final days of rough seasons had a lot to proud of Friday night in the Garrison Fieldhouse.
The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings celebrated Senior Night by breaking a nine-game losing streak, defeating arch-rival Benton Community, 52-50 in what could easily be called an instant classic.
It took a pair of Gunnar Moen free throws with 24.8 seconds left to put the home team up to stay, but that was far from the story of the night.
“That was a just a great game,” said Viking head coach Joe Johnson. “We needed a game like that so badly, and it was just great.”
Neither team led by more than five points at any point in the game, and there were countless lead-changes throughout. The Bobcats led 14-13 after one period, but the Vikings charged back to take a 27-24 lead into the locker room at the half, despite a 12-point performance by Benton sharpshooter Blake Daugherty on his way to 21 on the night.
The Bobcats carried a 45-40 lead into the fourth quarter and it stayed that for three minutes before a Bennet Rickels three-point cut the lead to 45-43 and set the stage for a memorable moment by Kaden Kingsbury.
With 4:40 to go, Kingsbury scored on a lay-up to tie the game at 45-45. Just seconds later, Kingsbury stole the ball in the Bobcats’ offensive zone and took it the distance for a lay-up to put V-S up 47-45. Then, after a Benton turnover, Kingsbury drilled a three-pointer to give the Vikings a 50-45 lead. But Benton fought back, scoring four tough points to tie the game with a minute to go, but with time running down, Moen was fouled on a drive to the basket. The senior coolly hit both free throws and while Benton had a couple of good looks, they couldn’t get a shot to fall, and the Vikings celebrated as if it were a substate final with the 52-50 win.
“We needed that one,” Johnson said. “We really did; the season we’ve had, to get one like this on Senior Night is special.”
Fittingly, Kingsbury and Moen shared the Viking lead in scoring with 14 each, while Cam Dunbar added nine, Rickels eight and Max Vasquez seven.
“That minute Kaden had was amazing,” Johnson said. “We needed someone to step up and he went out and took care of it. It was really great.”
Along with Daugherty’s game-high 21, the scrappy Bobcats picked up nine from Aiden Harris, six each from Noah Franck and Evan Daugherty and four apiece from William Shaw and Owen Tjelmeland.
The Vikings (4-15) will be on the road at Williamsburg Tuesday night to face the Raiders, then take the LONG trip to Maquoketa Friday night to hunt Cardinals.
Benton (5-14) will head to Mount Vernon Tuesday night to try to corral the Mustangs.