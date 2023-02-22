WATERLOO — Amid the distinct sounds of balls knocking down pins, fans boisterously cheering their bowlers on, and even from the other side of the lanes, one could hear two voices in unison.
“Pick it up Tori, pick it!”
Despite technically competing against one another, Vikette bowlers Tori Elwick, Kylee Kirchner and Tori Richart did what they’ve done all year long: cheer each other on.
“All three of these girls are huge with cheering,” coach Amber Pattee said. “They unfortunately couldn’t bring their teammates, but they still cheered loud. They just enjoy each other off and on the lanes.”
The team competed together one final time this season at the State Bowling Meet inside Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Monday, finishing seventh in baker games to determine seeding for bracket play. The Vikettes drew two-seed Louisa-Muscatine, another State regular, in the first round. In a best of five, the Falcons won 3-1 to end the season for VS.
“We bowled well and fought ‘til the end,” Pattee said. “We kept excited the whole time. The girls union was actually recording our girls cheering from their chairs because it was so fun to watch.”
On Tuesday, the three aforementioned Vikettes competed in the State Individual Bowling Tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo in its second year of existence. 32 girls across Class 1A qualified, playing three rounds first to determine the top eight for bracket play. Elwick and Richart placed 22nd and 21st respectively, while Kirchner finished eighth to qualify for bracket play, repeating from last season.
“Tori Elwick and Tori Richart struggled a little bit, but this is very new for them,” Pattee said. “Neither one have ever qualified for State last year. They both bowled above their averages.”
Kirchner faced off with top-seeded Kali Johnson of Forest City, losing to her 237-209 in single elimination. But Pattee saw nothing to be ashamed of.
“She’s disappointed, but I’m not,” Pattee said. “She bowled well and the pins how they did. I expect all three girls to be back here next year.”
The Vikings came alive as a team in the postseason this year, earning a four-seed after baker games in Monday’s team tournament. VS avenged a loss to West Delaware at their conference meet with a 3-0 win over the Hawks to advance. The Vikings then pulled off a close 3-2 win in the semifinals over Louisa-Muscatine. Despite winning the first game against Maquoketa in the championship, the Cardinals came back to win 3-2 in another tight battle.
“We went up against some strong teams,” Pattee said. “We were just starting to mesh as a team and doing some great things together. Unfortunately we couldn’t win that last game. Amazing run to end this season.”
Senior Alex Funk competed in his second individual tournament of his career the next day, placing 15th out of 32 bowlers with a score of 616. Pattee praised Funk for his performance during Tuesday’s games, and for being an integral part of the team.
“He doesn’t like that attention on himself,” Pattee said. “He would rather go with his team and get his team here. And that’s exactly what he helped do. I’m very proud of all our individuals because this is a very stressful environment to play in.”
Funk and senior Jeana White will graduate this May, but everyone else on varsity for both teams will return next season, affording the program an opportunity for a four-peat and to return individuals again next in 2024.
“We’ve also got some new bowlers coming up that may have been really strong in junior league,” Pattee said. “I don’t see us faltering at all.”