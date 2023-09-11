VAN HORNE — If you’re trying to find Alex Torres and Eli Page, it’s usually not too hard. They’re probably right next to each other, and probably in front.
Such was the case Saturday at the Benton Invitational, as Torres won the individual title in 17:08.9, while Page was right behind in 17:14.6 in second place. Jack Blais was sixth for the Vikings in 17:55.2, Aldin Swanson 13th in 18:43.9, while Zach Dickinson was 20th in 19:35.4.
The Vikings finished second in the team race with 42 points, just eight off the pace of Williamsburg, as the Raiders came home with 34 points. Benton was third with 88 points.
Top finisher for the ‘Cats was Issac Morris, who was 10th in a time for 18:16.6. Caleb Olson was 14th in 18:55.3, while Luke Lange came in 19th in 19:32.7, Marcus Ricklefs 25th in 20:00.5 and Noah Pickart 26th in 20:01.2.
The Vikings will be back it Tuesday, as they head to the Starmont Invitational, while the Bobcats will on the road Thursday to the Cascade Invitational.